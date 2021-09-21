Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Burlington are trying to identify a group of people who attacked a man on Church Street.

Investigators did not share the video of the aggravated assault, but they say everyone in the video they released is considered a person of interest in the case.

The attack happened at about 2:25 a.m. on Sept. 12 at the corner of Church and College streets.

Police say the group of five to nine people beat a 38-year old man unconscious over a cellphone and then continued to beat him while he was passed out. He required surgery.

The fight started on College Street and ended near City Hall Park.

If you can identify any of the people in the surveillance video or if you witnessed the attack, call Burlington police at 802-658-2700.

