Advertisement

South Carolina man wanted for attempted homicide found in Vermont

Philip Katon
Philip Katon(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A man wanted for attempted homicide in South Carolina will be in Vermont court Tuesday after being stopped on Interstate 89 in St. Albans.

A bulletin went out about an arrest warrant for Philip Katon, 53, of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Just before midnight on Monday, an off-duty Burlington police dispatcher called 911 after seeing Katon’s car. A number of officers responded and stopped the vehicle on I-89 in St. Albans near mile marker 113.

Katon was arrested and is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

He is due in Franklin County Superior Court Tuesday to face a fugitive from justice charge.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat
Vermont State Police have released the name of the woman who apparently fell off a sailboat and...
Police release name of woman who drowned in Lake Champlain
Car break-ins and thefts are on the rise in Burlington.
Break-ins on the rise in Burlington; how to avoid becoming a victim
Investigators are still looking into the death of a Mount Holly woman in Killington last week
Was it suicide? How police follow the evidence in complex cases

Latest News

Ben & Jerry's has released its latest Limited Batch flavor, "Change is Brewing," to support a...
“Change is Brewing” at Ben & Jerry’s
File photo
Mask mandate goes into effect for Rutland city employees
Fourth COVID wave taking a toll on health care workers
The "devious lick" challenge encouraged students to steal from their schools.
Vermont schools grapple with banned TikTok challenge
File photo
Report: Champlain Parkway won’t have adverse impact on minorities