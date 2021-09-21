South Carolina man wanted for attempted homicide found in Vermont

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A man wanted for attempted homicide in South Carolina will be in Vermont court Tuesday after being stopped on Interstate 89 in St. Albans.

A bulletin went out about an arrest warrant for Philip Katon, 53, of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Just before midnight on Monday, an off-duty Burlington police dispatcher called 911 after seeing Katon’s car. A number of officers responded and stopped the vehicle on I-89 in St. Albans near mile marker 113.

Katon was arrested and is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

He is due in Franklin County Superior Court Tuesday to face a fugitive from justice charge.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.