Top 3 on 3 for Monday, September 20th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another exciting week, where high school and college teams around our region started to announce themselves as title contenders. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, it’s girls soccer action from Colchester. On Wednesday the Lakers dominant in a victory over Burr and Burton, and none of their four goals was prettier than this one from Chloe Palmer. Palmer steps up on the one-touch effort from 20 yards out and blasts it into the top right corner! A wonder strike from Palmer, the Lakers are 4-0 to start the year.

We head to the high school gridiron for number two, a battle of D3 playoff hopefuls in Springfield as the Cosmos took on Windsor. Sam Presch rolling right out of the pocket, he finds Garrett Twombly near the sideline...and he somehow comes down with it while keeping a foot in! Take another look. Yellow Jackets would get the last laugh though as they win it 39-12.

And at number one, we’re running out of superlatives to talk about the Middlebury Field Hockey team. The three-time defending national champion Panthers with another dominant win Sunday over a ranked team as they downed Babson. The crazy part though? Sophomore Katie George scored ALL FOUR goals. The best of the bunch coming in the second half as she literally dove on the astro turf to sneak one by the Beavers’ goalkeeper. Midd once again looking like the top team in the country, George taking home the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.

