Upper Valley domestic violence hotline answers 1,400 calls for help in last year

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Domestic violence continues to be an ongoing problem across our region.

During the last year, in the Upper Valley alone, WISE fielded 1,400 calls on its 24-hour crisis hotline.

WISE stands for Women’s Information Service.

WISE has been around for 50 years supporting victims of violence.

Experts say domestic violence affects all genders, races and socioeconomic backgrounds.

“Every morning I get an update from the crisis line on what happened overnight. And it is our neighbors, our friends who are reaching out to WISE all night long for support,” said Peggy O’Neil, the executive director of WISE.

Nationally, the CDC estimates one in four women and one in 10 men are victims of abuse or aggression by a partner in their lifetime.

Click here for more information if you or someone you know needs help.

