Advertisement

US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Justice Department is suing to stop American Airlines and JetBlue from coordinating their flights in the Northeast.

Government antitrust lawyers said Tuesday that the deal between the two airlines will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. The airlines say there is no evidence of that, and they vow to fight the government lawsuit.

American and JetBlue announced their deal last year and are already coordinating some flights to attract more passengers. They say it’s helping them close the gap on competitors Delta and United in the Northeast. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Vermont State Police have released the name of the woman who apparently fell off a sailboat and...
Police release name of woman who drowned in Lake Champlain
Car break-ins and thefts are on the rise in Burlington.
Break-ins on the rise in Burlington; how to avoid becoming a victim
Philip Katon
South Carolina man wanted for attempted homicide captured in Vermont

Latest News

hassan
Hassan grills Homeland Security secretary over Canada border policy
Tuesday Weathercast - clipped version
Tuesday Weathercast - clipped version
SIGN
Champlain Parkway opponents pan EIS report, vow to fight on
COMMUNICATIONS
Vermont radio stations dealing with fallout from cyberattack
FORECAST
Vt. weekly case count breaks record; death toll passes 300