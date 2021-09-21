Vail Resorts announces new 2021-22 COVID guidelines

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vail resorts have released their new COVID guidelines for the 2021/2022 winter ski and ride season.

The company, which owns Vermont ski resorts, Stowe Mountain Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort, and MT. Snow says all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and undergo daily health screenings, wear a mask indoors and wash their hands regularly.

As for the guests, lifts will operate as normal. Face coverings will be required indoors, and reservations and proof of vaccine will be required for on-mountain restaurants.

