Vermont radio stations victims of cyber attack

(WHSV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -At lease one Vermont radio station is dealing with the impacts of a Russian cyber attack Monday.

The company Marketron, who help companies manage their advertisements, send out an email to radio groups saying they were hacked by a Russian criminal organization called ‘Blackmatter.’

WCAX has confirmed WVLB, a country station out of Morristown, was one of the Vermont stations dealing with the attack.

Station Manager, Craig Ladd says it led to a busy Monday afternoon.

Just after 5:00 p.m., Marketron posted saying all of their systems were back up and running.

Those affected are working with the FBI on this matter.

