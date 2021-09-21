Vermont radio stations victims of cyber attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -At lease one Vermont radio station is dealing with the impacts of a Russian cyber attack Monday.



The company Marketron, who help companies manage their advertisements, send out an email to radio groups saying they were hacked by a Russian criminal organization called ‘Blackmatter.’

WCAX has confirmed WVLB, a country station out of Morristown, was one of the Vermont stations dealing with the attack.

Station Manager, Craig Ladd says it led to a busy Monday afternoon.

Just after 5:00 p.m., Marketron posted saying all of their systems were back up and running.

Those affected are working with the FBI on this matter.





