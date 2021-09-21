Advertisement

Vermont schools grapple with banned TikTok challenge

The "devious lick" challenge encouraged students to steal from their schools.
The "devious lick" challenge encouraged students to steal from their schools.(Source: KOSA, TIKTOK VIDEOS, CNN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - TikTok has banned videos of a viral challenge encouraging students to steal from their schools, but not before it reached Vermont.

It’s known as the “devious licks” challenge. Videos show students stealing or destroying school property. It has caused some major issues at schools across the country.

The Harwood Unified Union School District sent out a letter to parents that something like this happened at the high school in Moretown.

There was only minor damage according to the school, and leaders say it’s an opportunity to take a closer look on how we interact with social media and how it affects others.

