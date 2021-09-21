Vermont State Colleges considers name change

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new name could be on the way for parts of the Vermont State College System.

The board of trustees says a consultant came up with “Vermont State University” as the name for the new institution, unifying Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College. They said it would help create a strong brand for the system.

There will be public comments session on that name next Wednesday.

