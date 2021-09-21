Vermont State Colleges considers name change
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new name could be on the way for parts of the Vermont State College System.
The board of trustees says a consultant came up with “Vermont State University” as the name for the new institution, unifying Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College. They said it would help create a strong brand for the system.
There will be public comments session on that name next Wednesday.
