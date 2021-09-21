Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch it live at noon on WCAX.com.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 90 new coronavirus cases for a total of 31,764. There have been a total of 298 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.9%. A total of 469,225 people have been tested, and 27,403 have recovered.

