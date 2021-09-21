BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s still feeling like summer for a few more days as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70s heading into the first day of fall on Wednesday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as a frontal system slowly heads our way. Winds will be picking up as well with gusts between 20 and 30 miles per hour ahead of the front starting Wednesday and into Thursday.

A cold front will swing through on Thursday night and that will bring cooler and more seasonable temperatures for the end of the week. The best bet for showers will be Thursday night and lingering into Friday with rain totals between a half to an inch.

We’ve been running about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for the past few days, but with a normal high now around 70, we’ll likely be a bit below that by the weekend. We’ll see a few more showers over the weekend as well as an upper level low moves into the region. We’ll see plenty of clouds through the start of next week and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

