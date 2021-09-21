BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today is the last full day of summer, and it will look like it, and it will feel like it. There will be lots of sunshine, which will be filtering through some high, thin clouds from time to time. It will also be breezy out of the south, especially in the Champlain Valley. Temperatures will be running above normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 70°).

As we make the transition into fall on Wednesday, we can expect partly sunny skies. It will still be warm & breezy. There is a small chance for a few showers, mainly in our southern & eastern areas late in the afternoon & evening.

The first full day of fall on Thursday will still feature that chance for a few showers during most of the day. But by the end of the dya and into Thursday night, a batch of heavier, steadier rain will be moving through with a frontal system. The rain will last into the first part of Friday before tapering off later in the afternoon. Skies will start to clear late in the day.

The first weekend of fall is looking a bit unsettled. An upper level low pressure system will be drifting in and wobbling around for a few days. That means that there will be the chance for a few showers from time to time under partly sunny skies. This unsettled pattern will continue into the start of next week.

Get outside and take MAX Advantage of this delightful summer weather today as the summer season winds down. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.