1 new COVID case at Vermont prison in Newport

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest round of outbreak testing at the prison in Newport has found one staff member positive for COVID.

The Vermont Department of Corrections reports testing was done at the Northern State Correctional Facility last week.

One staff member there came back positive. All the other results were negative. Contract tracing found no risk to other staff members or inmates.

All staff members were then tested again, and everyone will be tested Thursday or Friday.

Corrections officials say the outbreak at the Newport facility started in August and hit 33 inmates and eight staff members.

Statewide, there are currently positive cases in six Corrections staffers and four inmates. Those cases are at five of Vermont’s six facilities.

You can find daily updates on the Department of Corrections COVID-19 Information Page.

