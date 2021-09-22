Aides of former Gov. Cuomo on hook for new legal bills

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state has stopped paying legal bills for state employees who worked for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as he faced ongoing investigations on the state and federal level.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s spokesperson Haley Viccaro said Wednesday that the state stopped paying for those aides’ legal bills after Sept. 2.

The state has agreed to pay a maximum of $5 million for lawyers who have represented Cuomo’s office, according to The Associated Press’ review of available contracts.

Cuomo and his aides face ongoing probes by the state attorney general’s office and Cuomo is facing a state ethic commission inquiry.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)