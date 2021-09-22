Advertisement

Brattleboro denounces racism aimed at new Black police chief

Brattleboro officials denounced racism after a person on Facebook posted racist memes and...
Brattleboro officials denounced racism after a person on Facebook posted racist memes and comments aimed at Vermont’s first Black woman police chief, Norma Hardy.(Courtesy: Brattleboro Town Manager's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Brattleboro officials denounced racism after a person on Facebook posted racist memes and comments aimed at Vermont’s first Black woman police chief.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the Brattleboro Police Department said the racist comments were sent by a single person on Facebook who the department declined to identify.

Police Chief Norma Hardy, who was hired in July, spent 26 years with the police department of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Select Board Chairwoman Liz McLoughlin said that this incident showed how Brattleboro still has work to do to combat racism.

Related Stories:

Remembering 9/11: 1st responder shares her story

New Brattleboro Police chief says she brings ‘different perspective’

Brattleboro hires Vermont’s 1st Black female police chief

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. weekly case count breaks record; death toll passes 300
Philip Katon
South Carolina man wanted for attempted homicide captured in Vermont
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack
Some Vermont radio stations are working feverishly behind the scenes after a Russian criminal...
Vermont radio stations dealing with fallout from cyberattack
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

Fall visitors to New Hampshire are being asked to keep their tempers in check and their trash...
NH leaf peepers urged to respect nature, hospitality workers
The "devious lick" challenge encourages students to steal from their schools.
Police investigate ‘devious licks’ crimes at Vermont school
Bill Stenger (left)-File photo
Documents: Stenger knew more about Kingdom Con than he admitted
Donna Briggs
Retired NH officer killed by hit-and-run driver while biking