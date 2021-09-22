Brattleboro denounces racism aimed at new Black police chief

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Brattleboro officials denounced racism after a person on Facebook posted racist memes and comments aimed at Vermont’s first Black woman police chief.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the Brattleboro Police Department said the racist comments were sent by a single person on Facebook who the department declined to identify.

Police Chief Norma Hardy, who was hired in July, spent 26 years with the police department of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Select Board Chairwoman Liz McLoughlin said that this incident showed how Brattleboro still has work to do to combat racism.

