Expert weighs in on fall foliage outlook

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The first day of fall means Vermont’s natural beauty is about to paint the mountains again. One local foliage expert weighs in on his timeline for this year.

“It’s on,” said Michael Snyder, commissioner for forests parks and recreation, “It’s early for sure, but it’s on.”

Snyder has been following fall foliage for years here in Vermont, and is forecasting another stellar year. Sections of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom are already primed to peak around this weekend, the last weekend in September.

But despite the splashes of red, yellow and orange, the foliage still occasionally stumps Snyder. “We know a lot, but there is still a lot to learn, The gaps are in being able to predict, when.” Said Snyder

But that’s all part of the magic, he says. The other fun part of this time of year? It happens right in front of us.

“It can change really quickly,” said Snyder, “I was in Groton State Forest the other day and I was amazed by the extent of really really nice early color.”

This years forests did feel some stress, like plights of the LDD moth, formerly known as the gypsy moth, as well as Maple Leaf Cutters and varied rain north to south. But, despite the struggles in localized parts of the state, Vermont is poised to put on another show over the next six weeks.

Snyder said, “It’s really playing out sort of picture perfect or textbook approach this year”

Higher elevations and the northeast will see it first, then downslope and down hill from there. It can change in an instant, so what we look to now are meteorological forecasts for the beginning of fall.

Vermont could also see a boost in tourism here in the state thanks to leaf peepers. Snyder said state parks are waiting on their final tally, but we posted a stellar year, meaning that could be a good indicator people are ready to come peeping.

