Advertisement

Expert weighs in on fall foliage outlook

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The first day of fall means Vermont’s natural beauty is about to paint the mountains again. One local foliage expert weighs in on his timeline for this year.

“It’s on,” said Michael Snyder, commissioner for forests parks and recreation, “It’s early for sure, but it’s on.”

Snyder has been following fall foliage for years here in Vermont, and is forecasting another stellar year. Sections of Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom are already primed to peak around this weekend, the last weekend in September.

But despite the splashes of red, yellow and orange, the foliage still occasionally stumps Snyder. “We know a lot, but there is still a lot to learn, The gaps are in being able to predict, when.” Said Snyder

But that’s all part of the magic, he says. The other fun part of this time of year? It happens right in front of us.

“It can change really quickly,” said Snyder, “I was in Groton State Forest the other day and I was amazed by the extent of really really nice early color.”

This years forests did feel some stress, like plights of the LDD moth, formerly known as the gypsy moth, as well as Maple Leaf Cutters and varied rain north to south. But, despite the struggles in localized parts of the state, Vermont is poised to put on another show over the next six weeks.

Snyder said, “It’s really playing out sort of picture perfect or textbook approach this year”

Higher elevations and the northeast will see it first, then downslope and down hill from there. It can change in an instant, so what we look to now are meteorological forecasts for the beginning of fall.

Vermont could also see a boost in tourism here in the state thanks to leaf peepers. Snyder said state parks are waiting on their final tally, but we posted a stellar year, meaning that could be a good indicator people are ready to come peeping.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. weekly case count breaks record; death toll passes 300
Philip Katon
South Carolina man wanted for attempted homicide captured in Vermont
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack
Some Vermont radio stations are working feverishly behind the scenes after a Russian criminal...
Vermont radio stations dealing with fallout from cyberattack
Car break-ins and thefts are on the rise in Burlington.
Break-ins on the rise in Burlington; how to avoid becoming a victim

Latest News

When will we see a good peak?
Expert weighs in on fall foliage forecast
Essex Westford School Board votes to keep ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag flying
Essex Westford School Board votes to keep ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag flying
Fire at Swanton tool shed
Tool Shed fire in Swanton, no injuries
Tool shed catches fire in Swanton
Tool shed damaged by fire in Swanton