Federal gun charges in connection with Killington shooting

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal gun charges have now been filed in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Killington.

Last week, police found Brittany Bouthiette, 28, of Mount Holly, dead inside a car along Route 4.

Bouthiette’s boyfriend, Cody Ahonen, 28, was with her in the car that night and told police she shot herself.

Now, Ahonen is facing charges in the case. He was arrested on federal firearm charges.

Court paperwork says the gun that killed Bouthiette belonged to Ahonen. But federal prosecutors say Ahonen was not allowed to possess firearms due to previous convictions for domestic violence.

We are also learning from the federal court filing that after Bouthiette was shot, police say Ahonen tried to throw the Glock handgun into the woods. Police also found several other guns, cocaine and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

Again, this is a federal firearms charge. State police are still investigating Bouthiette’s death and Ahonen’s claim that it was a suicide. No charges have been filed in connection with her death.

Ahonen is being held without bail on that federal firearms charge.

