Groundbreaking set for new affordable housing in South Hero

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - As the state faces a continuing crisis of affordable housing, Governor Phil Scott Wednesday will highlight efforts underway to help tackle the problem.

The governor is expected to attend a groundbreaking for new housing units in South Hero. Cathedral Square’s Bayview Crossing project is being hailed as the first new affordable housing in Grand Isle County in 16 years. It will provide 30, one and two-bedroom apartments for older Vermonters at both affordable and market-rate rent.

The groundbreaking is at 1:30 this afternoon at Carter Lane in South Hero.

