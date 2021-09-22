Advertisement

Groundbreaking set for new affordable housing in South Hero

Artist's rendering
Artist's rendering(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - As the state faces a continuing crisis of affordable housing, Governor Phil Scott Wednesday will highlight efforts underway to help tackle the problem.

The governor is expected to attend a groundbreaking for new housing units in South Hero. Cathedral Square’s Bayview Crossing project is being hailed as the first new affordable housing in Grand Isle County in 16 years. It will provide 30, one and two-bedroom apartments for older Vermonters at both affordable and market-rate rent.

The groundbreaking is at 1:30 this afternoon at Carter Lane in South Hero.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. weekly case count breaks record; death toll passes 300
Philip Katon
South Carolina man wanted for attempted homicide captured in Vermont
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack
Some Vermont radio stations are working feverishly behind the scenes after a Russian criminal...
Vermont radio stations dealing with fallout from cyberattack
Car break-ins and thefts are on the rise in Burlington.
Break-ins on the rise in Burlington; how to avoid becoming a victim

Latest News

File
Vermont National Guard highlights work with North Macedonia
File
Travel in Canada is a prize for the vaccinated and vigilant
The governor on Tuesday announced a series of walk-in COVID vaccination clinics at schools and...
Series of walk-in COVID vaccination clinics around Vermont this week
File photo
1 new COVID case at Vermont prison in Newport