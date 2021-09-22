Last-second stunner earns Siena draw against UVM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Men’s Soccer team was well on its way to a sixth victory in seven games to start the season...until Siena’s Jacob Arichchige-Jensen connected on a 30-yard stunner of a free kick with one second remaining, forcing a 2-2 draw Tuesday night at Virtue Field.

Vermont had fallen behind early in the game, as a Brendan Pulley mishap at the back allowed Zach Garner an easy tap-in in the 16th minute.

But the Cats responded in a major way before the end of the half. Zach Barrett equalized on a header off a 34th minute corner, and with just five seconds showing before the break, another corner resulted in Adrian Solano’s first goal of the season as he picked out the bottom right corner to give UVM a 2-1 lead.

Vermont kept the pressure on throughout the second half, but stellar play by Greg Monroe in the Siena cage kept them off the scoreboard after that. His 12 saves, many of them in spectacular fashion, likely made the difference.

It was an incredibly chippy game, with seven yellow cards shown, four of them against the Cats. All that tension boiled over in the final minute as Siena’s Jesper Schone Vogtengen was shown straight red for a hard shove after the whistle, seemingly frustrated by UVM’s efforts to run out the clock.

But down to ten men for the final 25 seconds of regulation, the Saints pushed up field, earning a free kick from 30 yards out with just five seconds remaining. Arichchige-Jensen’s rocket went off the hands of Pulley in an all-out dive and into the top corner with one second left to force ocertime.

With the man advantage, UVM dominated possession in both overtime periods, putting up 12 shots while Siena recorded zero. The final tally had Vermont firing off 34 shots with 14 on target compared to just 10 and 3 for the visitors.

With a pair of frustrating results now behind them, the Cats will turn their attention to Friday night, when they visit Harvard.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.