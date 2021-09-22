Advertisement

Man arrested after disturbance over COVID rules at Omaha airport

Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Omaha Police arrested an international flight passenger at Eppley Airfield who caused a disturbance when asked to comply with COVID-19 rules.

Cliff Emerson, 67, of Ashland was booked on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing on Sept. 12, WOWT-TV reported.

According to the Omaha Police report, Emerson, who smelled of alcohol, became angry when asked by a United Airlines ticket agent to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the 48 hours prior since he was traveling out of the country.

Officers said Emerson threatened them and the airline’s employees after he was told he wouldn’t be able to fly and was asked to leave the airport. He said he wouldn’t do so, continued to threaten offers and airline staff, and was subsequently arrested for trespassing, a police report says.

Emerson was booked into Douglas County Corrections, according to police records, and bonded out. He is due in court on Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. weekly case count breaks record; death toll passes 300
Philip Katon
South Carolina man wanted for attempted homicide captured in Vermont
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack
Some Vermont radio stations are working feverishly behind the scenes after a Russian criminal...
Vermont radio stations dealing with fallout from cyberattack
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Britney Spears court filing says conservatorship should end
Artist's rendering
More affordable housing for seniors on the way in South Hero
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he...
Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID-19 recovery
President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots