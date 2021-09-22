Advertisement

NH leaf peepers urged to respect nature, hospitality workers

File photo - Crawford Notch State Park in New Hampshire.
File photo - Crawford Notch State Park in New Hampshire.(Robert F. Buakty | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Fall visitors to New Hampshire are being asked to keep their tempers in check and their trash off the ground during their leaf-peeping trips this year.

With interest in outdoor recreation on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic, state tourism officials are emphasizing two messages meant to remind visitors to respect both hospitality workers and the state’s natural resources: “Leave No Trace” and “Don’t Take New Hampshire for Granite.”

Fall is New Hampshire’s second-busiest tourism season, behind summer, and state officials expect 3.2 million visitors to spend a near-record $1.4 billion this year.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. weekly case count breaks record; death toll passes 300
Philip Katon
South Carolina man wanted for attempted homicide captured in Vermont
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack
Some Vermont radio stations are working feverishly behind the scenes after a Russian criminal...
Vermont radio stations dealing with fallout from cyberattack
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

The "devious lick" challenge encourages students to steal from their schools.
Police investigate ‘devious licks’ crimes at Vermont school
Brattleboro officials denounced racism after a person on Facebook posted racist memes and...
Brattleboro denounces racism aimed at new Black police chief
Bill Stenger (left)-File photo
Documents: Stenger knew more about Kingdom Con than he admitted
Donna Briggs
Retired NH officer killed by hit-and-run driver while biking