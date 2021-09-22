NH leaf peepers urged to respect nature, hospitality workers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Fall visitors to New Hampshire are being asked to keep their tempers in check and their trash off the ground during their leaf-peeping trips this year.

With interest in outdoor recreation on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic, state tourism officials are emphasizing two messages meant to remind visitors to respect both hospitality workers and the state’s natural resources: “Leave No Trace” and “Don’t Take New Hampshire for Granite.”

Fall is New Hampshire’s second-busiest tourism season, behind summer, and state officials expect 3.2 million visitors to spend a near-record $1.4 billion this year.

