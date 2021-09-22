Advertisement

NY man arrested following high-speed chase, crash with troopers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCHROON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Port Henry, New York, man faces charges after leading police on a wild ride last week.

New York State Police say they attempted to pull over Faber Kelly, 41, late Thursday morning in Ticonderoga for a traffic stop. Instead, they say the Port Henry man continued west on Route 74, striking a police cruiser and attempting to force other officers off the road. The pursuit, which lasted 17 miles and reached speeds of 98 mph, ended in the town of Schroon.

Kelly faces charges including unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. He was arraigned in the Moriah Town Court and released pending a future court appearance.

