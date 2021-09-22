Advertisement

Police investigate ‘devious licks’ crimes at Vermont school

The "devious lick" challenge encourages students to steal from their schools.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police say they’re now investigating several incidents of vandalism and theft at Harwood Union High School in Moretown.

They say the crimes are related to a now-banned TikTok trend called “devious licks” that encouraged students to steal or destroy school property.

The incidents at Harwood happened last week and this week.

In a statement to WCAX News on Monday, the school district told us: “The actions of a few have been received by the majority of Harwood students with sadness and frustration. The issue was short-lived and contained, with relatively minor overall damages.”

The district went on to say this is a chance for the school community to examine how social media is being used and how to make healthy choices online.

TikTok has since banned videos of the viral challenge but not before it caused major issues at schools across the country.

