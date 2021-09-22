Report encourages more civilian oversight of Burlington’s police department

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An independent assessment of the Burlington Police has found that more civilian oversight would benefit the department.

The draft report obtained by Seven Days last week was compiled by CNA, a Virginia-based nonprofit. The 168-page assessment says that a citizen review board should examine the department’s internal and external investigations and that the chief should no longer “serve as the final authority on facts and discipline.”

The firm was hired by the City Council as part of a review prompted by last summer’s racial justice protests and encampment in Battery Park last summer.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Day’s Courtney Lamdin, who examined the conclusions of the report in this week’s issue.

