Retired NH officer killed by hit-and-run driver while biking

Donna Briggs
Donna Briggs(Courtesy: Hudson Police via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) - A retired New Hampshire police sergeant was struck and killed by a motorist while on her bike training for an event to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

Fifty-nine-year-old Donna Briggs, of Derry, was found dead Tuesday night down an embankment off Route 125. Kingston police said it appears Briggs was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle. Video from a nearby business shows that it was a dark-colored vehicle, and that the crash happened at 11:37 a.m.

Briggs was training for an interstate bike ride that raises funds for officers killed in the line of duty.

