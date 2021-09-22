Retired NH officer killed by hit-and-run driver while biking

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) - A retired New Hampshire police sergeant was struck and killed by a motorist while on her bike training for an event to honor fallen law enforcement officers.

Fifty-nine-year-old Donna Briggs, of Derry, was found dead Tuesday night down an embankment off Route 125. Kingston police said it appears Briggs was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle. Video from a nearby business shows that it was a dark-colored vehicle, and that the crash happened at 11:37 a.m.

Briggs was training for an interstate bike ride that raises funds for officers killed in the line of duty.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)