Sanders, Gillibrand demand passage of entire Biden agenda

File
File(Source: CNN/file)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Senators Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand are among 11 progressive lawmakers taking a firm stand for the passage of President Biden’s entire economic agenda.

Both the infrastructure and budget reconciliation package will be up for votes soon. In a statement Wednesday, the group called the legislation an “opportunity to pass the most consequential economic legislation since the New Deal.”

“We voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill with the clear commitment that the two pieces of the package would move together along a dual track. Abandoning the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act and passing the infrastructure bill first would be in violation of that agreement,” said the statement.

They say the House should wait to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill until the budget reconciliation bill is sent to the president’s desk.

