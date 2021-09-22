Series of walk-in COVID vaccination clinics around Vermont this week
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday announced a series of walk-in COVID vaccination clinics at schools and other sites across Vermont.
The shots are open to anyone 12 and older.
You can walk into the clinics or make an appointment through the Vermont Health Department online or by calling 855-722-7878.
UPCOMING VACCINATION CLINICS
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22:
- Cavendish Fire Department, 2153 Main Street, Cavendish
- 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin
- Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
- North Country Union High School, 209 Veterans Ave, Newport
- St. Albans City Elementary School, 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23:
- Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre
- Health Care & Rehabilitation Services Hartford, 49 School Street, Hartford
- Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave, Manchester
- North Country Junior High School, 57 Junior High Drive, Newport
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24:
- 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin
- Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport
- Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
- Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg
- Morristown Elementary, 548 Park Street, Morristown
- Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25:
- Morefest at the Moretown Elementary School, 940 VT Route 100-B, Moretown
- New England Street Food Festival at the Kampfires Campground, 792 U.S. Route 5, Dummerston
- Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan
- Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26:
- Ascutney Outdoor Club, 499 Ski Tow Road, West Windsor
- Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans
- Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre
MONDAY, SEPT. 27:
- Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre
- Rescue Inc. Division 1 Station, 541 Canal Street, Brattleboro
- Academy School, 860 Western Ave, Brattleboro
- Edmunds Middle School, 275 Main Street, Burlington
- The EDGE Sports & Fitness, 142 West Twin Oaks Terrace, South Burlington
