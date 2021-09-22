Series of walk-in COVID vaccination clinics around Vermont this week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday announced a series of walk-in COVID vaccination clinics at schools and other sites across Vermont.

The shots are open to anyone 12 and older.

You can walk into the clinics or make an appointment through the Vermont Health Department online or by calling 855-722-7878.

UPCOMING VACCINATION CLINICS

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22:

Cavendish Fire Department, 2153 Main Street, Cavendish

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

North Country Union High School, 209 Veterans Ave, Newport

St. Albans City Elementary School, 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23:

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre

Health Care & Rehabilitation Services Hartford, 49 School Street, Hartford

Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave, Manchester

North Country Junior High School, 57 Junior High Drive, Newport

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24:

1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin

Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport

Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center

Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg

Morristown Elementary, 548 Park Street, Morristown

Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25:

Morefest at the Moretown Elementary School, 940 VT Route 100-B, Moretown

New England Street Food Festival at the Kampfires Campground, 792 U.S. Route 5, Dummerston

Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan

Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26:

Ascutney Outdoor Club, 499 Ski Tow Road, West Windsor

Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans

Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre

MONDAY, SEPT. 27:

Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre

Rescue Inc. Division 1 Station, 541 Canal Street, Brattleboro

Academy School, 860 Western Ave, Brattleboro

Edmunds Middle School, 275 Main Street, Burlington

The EDGE Sports & Fitness, 142 West Twin Oaks Terrace, South Burlington

