Advertisement

Series of walk-in COVID vaccination clinics around Vermont this week

The governor on Tuesday announced a series of walk-in COVID vaccination clinics at schools and...
The governor on Tuesday announced a series of walk-in COVID vaccination clinics at schools and other sites across Vermont.(WAGM)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Tuesday announced a series of walk-in COVID vaccination clinics at schools and other sites across Vermont.

The shots are open to anyone 12 and older.

You can walk into the clinics or make an appointment through the Vermont Health Department online or by calling 855-722-7878.

UPCOMING VACCINATION CLINICS

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22:

  • Cavendish Fire Department, 2153 Main Street, Cavendish
  • 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin
  • Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
  • North Country Union High School, 209 Veterans Ave, Newport
  • St. Albans City Elementary School, 29 Bellows Street, St. Albans

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23:

  • Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre
  • Health Care & Rehabilitation Services Hartford, 49 School Street, Hartford
  • Burr and Burton Academy, 57 Seminary Ave, Manchester
  • North Country Junior High School, 57 Junior High Drive, Newport

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24:

  • 1311 Barre Montpelier Road, Berlin
  • Newport Waterfront Plaza, Newport
  • Waterbury Ambulance, 1727 Guptil Road, Waterbury Center
  • Champlain Valley Union High School, 369 CVU Road, Hinesburg
  • Morristown Elementary, 548 Park Street, Morristown
  • Springfield High School, 303 South Street, Springfield

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25:

  • Morefest at the Moretown Elementary School, 940 VT Route 100-B, Moretown
  • New England Street Food Festival at the Kampfires Campground, 792 U.S. Route 5, Dummerston
  • Canaan High School, 99 School Street, Canaan
  • Grand Isle Elementary School, 224 U.S. Route 2, Grand Isle

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26:

  • Ascutney Outdoor Club, 499 Ski Tow Road, West Windsor
  • Lake Region High School, 317 Lake Region Road, Orleans
  • Spaulding High School, 155 Ayers Street, Barre

MONDAY, SEPT. 27:

  • Barre Town EMS, 4 McLaughlin Road, East Barre
  • Rescue Inc. Division 1 Station, 541 Canal Street, Brattleboro
  • Academy School, 860 Western Ave, Brattleboro
  • Edmunds Middle School, 275 Main Street, Burlington
  • The EDGE Sports & Fitness, 142 West Twin Oaks Terrace, South Burlington

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. weekly case count breaks record; death toll passes 300
Philip Katon
South Carolina man wanted for attempted homicide captured in Vermont
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack
Some Vermont radio stations are working feverishly behind the scenes after a Russian criminal...
Vermont radio stations dealing with fallout from cyberattack
Car break-ins and thefts are on the rise in Burlington.
Break-ins on the rise in Burlington; how to avoid becoming a victim

Latest News

File
Vermont National Guard highlights work with North Macedonia
File
Travel in Canada is a prize for the vaccinated and vigilant
Artist's rendering
Groundbreaking set for new affordable housing in South Hero
File photo
1 new COVID case at Vermont prison in Newport