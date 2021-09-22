Advertisement

‘Sex and the City’ and ‘White Collar’ actor Willie Garson dies at 57

Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly...
Willie Garson arrives at The Alliance for Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner at The Beverly Hilton on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Willie Garson, best known his roles in “Sex and the City” and “White Collar” has died at 57, Variety reported Tuesday.

Garson’s son, Nathan, paid tribute to his father on Instagram.

“Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you,” he wrote in the post.

Garson portrayed Stanford Blatch on the popular series “Sex and the City.” He reprised his role in the films “Sex and the City” and “Sex and the City 2,” and had recently been filming HBO Max’s upcoming revival series, “And Just Like That.”

Garson also portrayed Mozzie in “White Collar” from 2009 to 2014. He also played Ralph in “Little Manhattan,” Gerald Hirsch in the reboot of “Hawaii Five-0,” and Henry Coffield on “NYPD Blue.”

Garson also had roles in “Cheers,” “Family Ties,” “The X-Files,” “Twin Peaks,” “Quantum, Leap,” “Monk,” “Ally McBeal” and “Friends.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police staged across the street from South Burlington High School.
Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Vermont State Police have released the name of the woman who apparently fell off a sailboat and...
Police release name of woman who drowned in Lake Champlain
Car break-ins and thefts are on the rise in Burlington.
Break-ins on the rise in Burlington; how to avoid becoming a victim
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. weekly case count breaks record; death toll passes 300

Latest News

Essex Westford School Board votes to keep ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag flying
Essex Westford School Board votes to keep ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag flying
Fire at Swanton tool shed
Tool Shed fire in Swanton, no injuries
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts back on a protective face mask after speaking during the...
Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP