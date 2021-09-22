Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Missing Virginia 3-year-old believed to be dead

By Kayla Brooks and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Authorities believe a missing girl is dead after searching a home, they said Tuesday.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators believe 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell died at a home while in the care of Travis Brown and Candi Royer at a home in Waynesboro, Virginia.

WHSV reports the two remain jailed in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, as authorities accuse the pair of being involved in various crimes across the two states.

Investigators have yet to locate Cuthriell’s remains. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working to try to find her body.

“It is with great sadness that the search for Khaleesi has now turned into a recovery mission,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said in a Facebook post.

**JOINT MEDIA RELEASE** Sheriff Donald L. Smith and Commonwealth Attorney, Timothy A. Martin. Missing Child: Khaleesi...

Posted by Augusta County Sheriff's Office - Sheriff Donald L. Smith on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The sheriff’s office has asked community members to not establish search parties, as deputies continue to execute search warrants in relation to the child’s disappearance.

Prosecutors are determining exactly what charges Brown and Royer may face as they examine all the case details.

“My office has worked closely with the investigators since we became aware of this terrible situation. We are reviewing all of the available evidence and will decide precisely what to charge, and when, based solely on what is best for the ultimate prosecution,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said.

WHSV reports the two are expected to be extradited back to Virginia to face prosecution of any state charges filed in this investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. weekly case count breaks record; death toll passes 300
Philip Katon
South Carolina man wanted for attempted homicide captured in Vermont
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack
Some Vermont radio stations are working feverishly behind the scenes after a Russian criminal...
Vermont radio stations dealing with fallout from cyberattack
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Latest News

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Day 4 of search in Florida park for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
sdf
Swanton man hospitalized after 2nd crash in 2 months
sdf
More affordable housing for seniors on the way in South Hero
The search continues for Gabby Petito's fiance.
Manhunt continues for Brian Laundrie
The Piggott Community Hospital does not require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. They say being...
Hospital does not require COVID vaccine due to staffing shortages in Arkansas