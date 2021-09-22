Swanton man hospitalized after 2nd crash in 2 months

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Swanton driver is hospitalized in serious condition following a crash Wednesday morning, his second in the last two months

Police say they were looking for a car that had been speeding through Swanton on Route 7 past the country club. Shortly after, they responded to calls about a wreck on St. Albans Rd. They say Tannar Yandow-Mitchell, 24, crashed and rolled his Jeep. He was transported to Northwestern Medical Center.

It’s his second major crash of the summer. Police responded to another crash in July. In that case, they say Yandow-Mitchell fell asleep and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer. In that wreck, he declined treatment.

He wasn’t wearing a seat belt in either crash. Police say Wednesday’s incident is still under investigation.

