Tool shed damaged by fire in Swanton
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former farm’s tool shed in the Town of Swanton catches fire, Tuesday.
The Swanton Fire Department says crews responded to 217 St. Albans Road around 2:00 p.m.
Fire crews say they were able to put out the flames, but the wind was not helping with the situation.
Some farming equipment was salvageable, but some tools and a tractor were destroyed.
Crews believe the fire was accidental and no injuries were reported.
