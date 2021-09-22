Advertisement

Tool shed damaged by fire in Swanton

Tool shed catches fire in Swanton
Tool shed catches fire in Swanton(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former farm’s tool shed in the Town of Swanton catches fire, Tuesday.

The Swanton Fire Department says crews responded to 217 St. Albans Road around 2:00 p.m.

Fire crews say they were able to put out the flames, but the wind was not helping with the situation.

Some farming equipment was salvageable, but some tools and a tractor were destroyed.

Crews believe the fire was accidental and no injuries were reported.

