Travel in Canada is a prize for the vaccinated and vigilant

File
File(Wilson Ring | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KAMOURASKA, Quebec (AP) - At the Canadian border one night this month, a man from Atlanta pulled up in his car, looking to cross. He was unvaccinated, had no COVID test, and did not pre-register for the trip. He was turned back.

Americans can finally travel in Canada again, but that’s not how to do it. Canada has a checklist you must satisfy before getting in. Tourists must be fully vaccinated, and have themselves tested for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before arrival by road or their departure flight.

Pre-registration on the Canadian government’s ArrivCAN app or website is also necessary. Canada is putting up a vigilant defense against the virus.

