Travel in Canada is a prize for the vaccinated and vigilant

KAMOURASKA, Quebec (AP) - At the Canadian border one night this month, a man from Atlanta pulled up in his car, looking to cross. He was unvaccinated, had no COVID test, and did not pre-register for the trip. He was turned back.

Americans can finally travel in Canada again, but that’s not how to do it. Canada has a checklist you must satisfy before getting in. Tourists must be fully vaccinated, and have themselves tested for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before arrival by road or their departure flight.

Pre-registration on the Canadian government’s ArrivCAN app or website is also necessary. Canada is putting up a vigilant defense against the virus.

Related Stories:

Hassan grills Homeland Security secretary over Canada border policy

Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

US border to remain closed to Canadians for at least another month

Holiday travelers venturing north of the border

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)