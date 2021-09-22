Advertisement

Vermont National Guard highlights work with North Macedonia

File(Dragan Perkovksi | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont National Guard is exploring ways to increase its cooperation with North Macedonia, the European country that is a new member of NATO.  

On Tuesday, North Macedonia Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska visited the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier. Shekerinska met with Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Lindsay Kurrle to discuss new steps toward increased civic and economic cooperation between the state and North Macedonia.

The Vermont National Guard has been working with the North Macedonia military since 1993. The two have participated in over 350 joint military exercises, culminating in a joint deployment to Afghanistan in 2010.

