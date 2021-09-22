BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a summer-like start to our first day of fall on Wednesday with muggy conditions and temperatures in the upper 70s. We’ll see more of the same on Thursday before a cold front comes through and more seasonable conditions return for the end of the week.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds, but any wet weather will likely hold off until after sunset. Temperatures will be warm for another day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain will fall through Thursday night and into the start of Friday. Rainfall amount will be about half an inch to about an inch in most spots, with some areas in southern Vermont possibly seeing a bit more. Showers will taper off by Friday afternoon with some gradual clearing possible heading into the evening.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy by the weekend with temperatures close to, or just below normal with highs in the upper 60s. There will be the chance for a shower or two on Sunday, but it looks like most of the weekend will remain dry. Most of next week will likely be dry as well with the chance for a few showers on Tuesday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the middle of next week with highs remaining in the upper 60s and low 70s.

