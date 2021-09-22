BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! And also, Happy Fall! Well, close enough . . . we make the transition from summer to fall at 3:21 PM when the autumnal equinox occurs. Temperatures will still be very summerlike today with highs in the mid/upper 70s, close to 80 degrees. It will be breezy out of the south, and there is just a slight chance for a scattered shower or two.

That same kind of weather will be on tap for the first FULL day of fall on Thursday. The wind will be a little more brisk out of the SSE.

A frontal system will come through on Friday with periods of rain, which could be heavy at times. There may also be a rumble or two of thunder.

The first weekend of fall will start out nicely with a partly sunny Saturday. Then an upper level low pressure area will drift in and keep things a bit unsettled from Sunday through Tuesday. Each day will be partly sunny, but there will also be a chance for just a few, scattered showers.

Happy fall!! -Gary

