10-digit dialing for local calls starts soon in the 802

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting next month, you will need to dial 10 digits for all calls, even those in your area code.

Many parts of the country already dial ten digits, but now the FCC is requiring for the rest.

Starting Oct. 24, people in 82 area codes will need to comply, including 802 in Vermont and 603 in New Hampshire.

It’s because a new number is being created for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. That number will be 988. But all over the country 988 is used as a prefix, and without the area code in front of it, those people would get the hotline.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.