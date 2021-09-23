Advertisement

10-digit dialing for local calls starts soon in the 802

Starting next month, you will need to dial 10 digits for all calls, even those in your area code.
Starting next month, you will need to dial 10 digits for all calls, even those in your area code.(WAFB)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting next month, you will need to dial 10 digits for all calls, even those in your area code.

Many parts of the country already dial ten digits, but now the FCC is requiring for the rest.

Starting Oct. 24, people in 82 area codes will need to comply, including 802 in Vermont and 603 in New Hampshire.

It’s because a new number is being created for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. That number will be 988. But all over the country 988 is used as a prefix, and without the area code in front of it, those people would get the hotline.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown
Swanton crash scene Wednesday.
Swanton man hospitalized after 2nd crash in 2 months
Federal gun charges have now been filed in connection with the shooting death of a woman in...
Federal gun charges in connection with Killington shooting
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack

Latest News

File image
NH driver dies in NEK crash
File photo
Vermont officials defend disbursement of pandemic cash
File photo
Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival returns to Stowe Sunday
PP
Pumpkin Chuckin' Festival returns to Stowe Sunday
Sen. Bernie Sanders say Democrats couldn't get any cooperation from Republicans on federal...
Sanders: Police reform efforts failed with no cooperation across aisle