$150M in assistance available to New Yorkers behind on utility bills
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is spending $150 million to help people who have fallen behind on their heating bills during the pandemic.
The one-time payments are intended to help Home Energy Assistance Program-eligible, low-income households struggling to pay their bills.
The state says some 83,000 HEAP recipients had fallen behind on their utility bills as of March, owing an average of about $1,370.
People who qualify can get up to $10,000 in aid.
Click here for all the details.
