Advertisement

Advocates urge NY to boost $2B fund for undocumented workers

New York might be on track to exhaust its $2.1 billion pandemic relief fund for undocumented...
New York might be on track to exhaust its $2.1 billion pandemic relief fund for undocumented workers, just weeks after it began accepting applications.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York might be on track to exhaust its $2.1 billion pandemic relief fund for undocumented workers, just weeks after it began accepting applications.

Advocacy groups for immigrant workers are calling on the state to add as much as $1.4 billion to the fund to meet unexpectedly strong demand.

Initially, the state had estimated that the fund could benefit as many as 300,000 people whose immigration status made them ineligible for federal stimulus checks and unemployment aid.

But contrary to expectations, nearly all 92,000 people approved for aid so far have qualified for the maximum $15,600 available under the program.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown
Swanton crash scene Wednesday.
Swanton man hospitalized after 2nd crash in 2 months
Federal gun charges have now been filed in connection with the shooting death of a woman in...
Federal gun charges in connection with Killington shooting
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack

Latest News

FACE
Backyard carnival comes to Queen City nursing home
NEIGHBORS
Religious neighbors: Jewish and Muslim leaders seek common ground
Residents and staff at Queen City Nursing & Rehabilitation in Burlington held a backyard...
Backyard carnival comes to Queen City nursing home
dartmouth
COVID cases decreasing at Dartmouth College