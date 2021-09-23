Advocates urge NY to boost $2B fund for undocumented workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York might be on track to exhaust its $2.1 billion pandemic relief fund for undocumented workers, just weeks after it began accepting applications.

Advocacy groups for immigrant workers are calling on the state to add as much as $1.4 billion to the fund to meet unexpectedly strong demand.

Initially, the state had estimated that the fund could benefit as many as 300,000 people whose immigration status made them ineligible for federal stimulus checks and unemployment aid.

But contrary to expectations, nearly all 92,000 people approved for aid so far have qualified for the maximum $15,600 available under the program.

