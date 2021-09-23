Analysis: Why is Canadian border still closed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When will the Biden administration reopen the U.S border to Canadian travelers?

It’s a question lawmakers and policy experts have been trying to parse ever since Canada dropped its border restrictions for Americans early last month. Adding to the aggravation is a policy loophole that allows Canadians to fly into the U.S. regardless of vaccination status.

Darren Perron spoke with Christopher Kirkey, the director of the Center for the Study of Canada and Institute on Québec at SUNY Plattsburgh, on what may be behind the holdup.

Related Stories:

Hassan grills Homeland Security secretary over Canada border policy

US border to remain closed to Canadians for at least another month

Study: Nonessential travel down 97% during Canada border closure

Leahy: Delta variant throws monkey wrench into border reopening plans

Stefanik calls for passage of bill to reopen US-Canada border

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.