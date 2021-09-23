Advertisement

Analysis: Why is Canadian border still closed

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When will the Biden administration reopen the U.S border to Canadian travelers?

It’s a question lawmakers and policy experts have been trying to parse ever since Canada dropped its border restrictions for Americans early last month. Adding to the aggravation is a policy loophole that allows Canadians to fly into the U.S. regardless of vaccination status.

Darren Perron spoke with Christopher Kirkey, the director of the Center for the Study of Canada and Institute on Québec at SUNY Plattsburgh, on what may be behind the holdup.

Related Stories:

Hassan grills Homeland Security secretary over Canada border policy

US border to remain closed to Canadians for at least another month

Study: Nonessential travel down 97% during Canada border closure

Leahy: Delta variant throws monkey wrench into border reopening plans

Stefanik calls for passage of bill to reopen US-Canada border

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown
Swanton crash scene Wednesday.
Swanton man hospitalized after 2nd crash in 2 months
Federal gun charges have now been filed in connection with the shooting death of a woman in...
Federal gun charges in connection with Killington shooting
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack

Latest News

Residents and staff at Queen City Nursing & Rehabilitation in Burlington held a backyard...
Backyard carnival comes to Queen City nursing home
dartmouth
COVID cases decreasing at Dartmouth College
relief
Vermont officials defend disbursement of pandemic cash
sdf
Orphaned baby opossums on the mend
Imam Islam Hassan and Rabbi David Edelson are working to forge connections in their neighboring...
Religious neighbors: Jewish and Muslim leaders seek common ground