Backyard carnival comes to Queen City nursing home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents of a Burlington long-term care facility got a chance Thursday to head to the carnival in their own backyard.

Most residents at Queen City Nursing & Rehabilitation have been unable to go to fairs and field days over the past year because of COVID concerns, so the staff threw them a carnival of their own. It came complete with food, music, dancing, and plenty of costumes.

“It brings out the kid in everybody. It releases stress behaviors, there are less behaviors. Everybody is happy, people start bonding and so much fun -- just being outside, I’m sure it’s cheered everybody up,” said 14 the facilities’ Andrea Parker Hunton.

Residents and employees even got a chance to pie the boss in the face.

