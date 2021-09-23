Civilian task force looking at Bennington police on track

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A citizen task force designing a future panel that will provide oversight of the Bennington Police Department is moving forward.

The task force’s role is to propose a permanent community safety and equity board that will have oversight of the police department. The goal is to move Bennington toward achieving its vision of becoming a welcoming community where everyone benefits from an outstanding quality of life. The 11-person panel’s work includes recommending police department training, reviewing complaints, and analyzing safety and equity data collected by the department.

The report is due in January. The town’s goal is to seat the board next May.

