COVID cases decreasing at Dartmouth College

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - COVID cases at Dartmouth College appear to be heading in the right direction.

There have been 103 cases among students and faculty at the college since July 1st. But despite the return of students this month, the number of new cases has been dropping week over week. Just seven new cases have been confirmed by the college over the past week. Twelve people are currently in isolation. The students are tested weekly and everyone on campus is required to wear masks indoors.

“If you have COVID, you are not going to be able to participate in classes, you are not going to be able to hang out with people. Everyone just wants to do all those things, so if that means being safe, getting vaccinated, wearing the masks, then people will do it,” said Millie Keogh, a first-year student.

“I know the freshman before us, the 2024s had a very different freshman experience, so we are just really grateful to have the orientation events we had and just to be here taking classes and learning together,” said first-year student Abby Hughes.

An estimated 96% of the students and faculty on campus have been vaccinated, well above the state average of just over 60%.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.