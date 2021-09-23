Advertisement

Crews quickly extinguish fire at Burlington parking garage

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire call in downtown Burlington on Thursday triggered a major response from the fire department.

A little after 2:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the South Winooski Ave. parking garage for a structure fire.

All of the department’s on-duty resources were on the original dispatch.

“The initial dispatch mentioned a possible piece of machinery burning in the parking garage. First units to arrive determined it was in the basement area and that it was actually just trash and that type of debris that made its way into the basement. There are some areas where debris can fall from the outside into the basement area, so our thought is that it was an accidental fire,” said Battalion Chief Jared Grenon of the Burlington Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly.

The entire parking garage was temporarily closed and people were not allowed to go to their cars for about a half-hour.

