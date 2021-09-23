Advertisement

Eating more dairy fat linked to lower heart disease, study says

FILE PHOTO - An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than...
FILE PHOTO - An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than 4,000 60-year-olds in Sweden.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests people with a higher consumption of dairy fat have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than 4,000 60-year-olds in Sweden.

They measured blood levels of a particular fatty acid that’s mostly found in dairy foods.

Experts then followed them for an average of 16 years.

Researchers found those with high levels of the fatty acid - indicating a high intake of dairy fats - had the lowest risk of cardiovascular disease.

And they had no increased risk of death from all causes.

The team then confirmed the findings in other populations, after combining the results with 17 other studies involving nearly 43,000 people from the U.S., Denmark and the UK.

The study did not identify what type of dairy products the subjects consumed.

The study was published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown
Swanton crash scene Wednesday.
Swanton man hospitalized after 2nd crash in 2 months
Federal gun charges have now been filed in connection with the shooting death of a woman in...
Federal gun charges in connection with Killington shooting
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack

Latest News

The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill, no detail
FILE — New Hampshire Bishop John McCormack speaks to reporters, in Manchester, N.H., in this...
McCormack, NH bishop panned for role in sex abuse scandal, dies
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expresses optimism over ongoing negotiations on the budget bill.
Pelosi: 'Our work is almost done'
Stan Willis
Super Senior: Stan Willis
Veteran Tim Madere sifts through dirt as part of an archeological dig at the site of the Second...
Veterans at Revolutionary battlefield dig in NY find camaraderie