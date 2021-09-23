Free car seat checks across New York this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Parents and caregivers in New York’s North Country can get their car seats checked Thursday. It’s all part of Child Passenger Safety Week.

Governor Kathy Hochul and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee are behind the checks.

They’re free and happening all over New York.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 3,000 child passengers under the age of 13 were killed from 2015 to 2019.

On Thursday, technicians will be at the Target in Watertown. That will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Saturday, they’ll be at the Morrisonville EMS. This is from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

