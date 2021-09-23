Harvest Tips: Dehydrating veggies, fruits and more

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is your garden bursting with blueberries? Or toppling with tomatoes? How about ginormous amounts of garlic?

All of these things can be dried and saved for use in the winter.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener intern with the UVM Extension, to find out how to do it to make sure your harvest lasts and doesn’t get moldy. Watch the video to see.

Related Stories:

Harvest Tips: Perfect pickling

Harvest Tips: Raspberry freezer jam

Harvest Tips: Canning tomatoes

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.