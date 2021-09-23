Advertisement

Harvest Tips: Dehydrating veggies, fruits and more

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is your garden bursting with blueberries? Or toppling with tomatoes? How about ginormous amounts of garlic?

All of these things can be dried and saved for use in the winter.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener intern with the UVM Extension, to find out how to do it to make sure your harvest lasts and doesn’t get moldy. Watch the video to see.

Related Stories:

Harvest Tips: Perfect pickling

Harvest Tips: Raspberry freezer jam

Harvest Tips: Canning tomatoes

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington considers short-term rental crackdown
Swanton crash scene Wednesday.
Swanton man hospitalized after 2nd crash in 2 months
Federal gun charges have now been filed in connection with the shooting death of a woman in...
Federal gun charges in connection with Killington shooting
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Surveillance photo
Police try to ID suspects in downtown Burlington attack

Latest News

Residents and staff at Queen City Nursing & Rehabilitation in Burlington held a backyard...
Backyard carnival comes to Queen City nursing home
dartmouth
COVID cases decreasing at Dartmouth College
relief
Vermont officials defend disbursement of pandemic cash
sdf
Orphaned baby opossums on the mend
Imam Islam Hassan and Rabbi David Edelson are working to forge connections in their neighboring...
Religious neighbors: Jewish and Muslim leaders seek common ground