Lake Placid to host Olympic trials for combined Nordic and ski jumping

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - You could say Christmas came early in Lake Placid! A new major event will hit the slopes this winter.

At the Olympic Jumping Complex in Lake Placid, determination is a year-round sport.

Even as fall arrives, you can find athletes making a splash to perfect their techniques.

“One of the best ski jumping venues in the world,” said Billy Demong of USA Nordic.

Lake Placid is known for making Olympians.

“At the last Winter Olympics, 51% of Team USA came through Lake Placid training,” said Mike Pratt of the Olympic Regional Development Authority.

So where else would you host U.S. Olympic Team ski trials?

“This is a great event to bring back the sport but this is the beginning of a new era of our sports in this community and this Olympic region,” Demong said.

The Nordic combined and jumping trials will take place this winter between Mount Van Hoevenberg and the Olympic jumping complex, using the newly revamped multimillion-dollar facilities set to be finished Nov. 1.

“This will be the only North American ski jump which will be homologated which is a term for able to host an international competition or a World Cup championship in summer or winter,” said Paul Wylie of ORDA.

“Which will really cement this as a center of gravity for winter sports for the next 30 years to come,” Demong said.

The Olympic Village will host the hopefuls this Christmas.

“It is a winner-take-all format; it is a golden ticket to the games,” Demong said.

With an open invitation to the fans.

“The athletes will absolutely draw a crowd,” Wylie noted.

With COVID restrictions looming, ORDA is unsure what turnout will look like but says getting a spot on primetime television and having the athletes home for the holidays is the best present yet.

“What a gift to get on Christmas Day,” Wylie said. “You get to become an Olympian.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.