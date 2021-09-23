Long-time female VSP Captain to retire, raises discussion on recruitment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State Police Captain has her last day on Friday. Captain Julie Scribner plans on moving closer to family in the state of Georgia.

She’s been on the force since 2001, and we’ve followed her career since she returned to college, graduating from Norwich University in 2015. That degree allowed her to move up the ranks, earning a promotion to Lieutenant in the state police.

From there, she held a number of different roles from recruiter, to detective, to captain.

“I really am so grateful that I have had this opportunity to work in field force, in the criminal division, in support services. I really have been able to spread my wings throughout my career,” said Capt. Scribner.

The Vermont State Police had about seven times more women in administrative roles than the national average, but that number is dropping.

After Captain Scribner retires, here’s how the force will look:

Out of 293 troopers, 40 are women, making up 13.6% of the department.

Two women are in administrative roles, making up 15% of that staff which is well above the national average.

Click the video above to see what Captain Scribner says VSP needs to do to recruit more women.

