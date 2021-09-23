Advertisement

New York health chief, defender of Cuomo policies, resigning

Howard Zucker and Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Howard Zucker and Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker has submitted his resignation.

The governor thanked Zucker for his service to the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hochul said Thursday that Zucker has agreed to stay on until the state names a new commissioner.

Zucker was appointed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as state health commissioner in 2015. He has faced heated criticism over the state’s COVID-19 response, particularly in nursing homes. Data released by the state earlier this year show 15,800 people living in nursing homes and other long-term care homes in New York have died of COVID-19.

