New York launches sweepstakes featuring football tickets to encourage vaccinations

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday the state of New York is on the road to recovery but there’s still more work to do in order to beat COVID-19 for good. So the state is launching an incentive program to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Hochul said residents can enter the sweepstakes by getting vaccinated between now and Oct. 15.

“Prizes include sets of game day tickets, over 200 tickets. See that sports fans-- 200 tickets available for fans of our New York teams, Facetime calls with alumni players, special VIP in-game experiences and signed gear from our favorite players,” said Hochul, D-New York.

The drawings will be every week for five weeks.

Click here for all the details on the sweepstakes and how to enter.

